It was disappointing to see the Missourian beating the drum for the American Kennel Club and the Westminster dog show, two entities under fire for breeding practices that cause numerous problems for dogs.
The AKC’s “breed standards” — used to judge dogs at Westminster and other dog beauty pageants — call for distorted physical features that can cause debilitating health issues.
The “pushed-in” noses, bulging eyes and wrinkled skin that the AKC touts as desirable in bulldogs and pugs, for instance, result in a lifetime of suffering, including difficulty breathing, vision problems and skin fold infections.
The problem is so pervasive that many countries have banned bulldog breeding, and a coalition of veterinarians in the U.K. are urging people to stop buying them.
Dachshunds often develop painful disc disease due to their unnaturally elongated spines, and Cavalier King Charles spaniels commonly suffer from syringomyelia — a neurological disease — because the shrunken skulls they’re bred to have are too small for their brains.
Because “purebred” dogs are frequently inbred, life-threatening genetic defects such as hip dysplasia, blindness, deafness, heart defects and epilepsy are common.
Even when dogs aren’t bred to suffer in pursuit of a human standard of beauty, breeders still profit at animals’ expense. For every puppy produced by a breeder, a dog awaiting adoption at an animal shelter loses his or her chance at a home and is euthanized.
Instead of shilling for breeders, I respectfully suggest that the Missourian devote space to profiles of local animals in urgent need of homes
Stephanie Maddux lives in Buffalo, Missouri.