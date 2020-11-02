Regardless of this election outcome, we need healing — of our nation, ourselves and our planet.
No matter our political leaning, we share common values. We value farmers and all they do for us. We can work together to support family farmers and their environmentally sustainable practices, rather than corporate expansions such as Confined Animal Feeding Operations that destroy land, water and rural communities.
We value our health. We can work together to ensure health care for all with preexisting conditions, disabilities and financial hardship.
We value our environment. We can learn from Flint, Michigan; from Times Beach, Missouri; from Standing Rock in the Dakotas, working together to cease unsustainable pollution, creating safer jobs for workers and communities.
We value equal rights. We can work together ensuring all receive equal opportunities and justice regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or background.
We feel climate change consequences. It hardly matters how much is due to celestial cycles or to man-made pollution and deforestation. What matters is we can reverse climate change, through individual and societal practices that improve our air, water and health, achieving a sustainable economy. In recent decades, through science-based collaboration, we reversed ozone hole expansion by industrial and household changes; we restored life to Lake Erie by cutting pollution; we avoided bald eagle extinction by eliminating a pesticide.
We can alter climate change through health-improving actions, by stopping unsustainable extraction of resources allowing plants, soil and oceans to restore balance to our planet.
Let’s shift our focus from blaming, which only divides us, to finding solutions, which unites us. Let’s come together on our common values — for ourselves, our planet and our future generations.
Thomas Edes is a geriatrician living in Columbia.