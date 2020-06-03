The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Prior to this pandemic, over 810,000 Missourians struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise, and families are shouldering much of the burden. In fact, nearly 100,000 more Missourians applied for SNAP benefits from March to April, which is the largest one month increase the state has ever seen.

SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Missouri’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent, it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in the community. The best part? This happens almost immediately.

The vast majority of families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets. I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation, so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.

Monica Gonzales is the associate director of government relations for No Kid Hungry.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

