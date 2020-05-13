Applause to the School Board for extending Peter Stiepleman’s contract another year as CPS Superintendent. Stiepleman offers outstanding leadership. He inspires a dedicated and competent faculty and staff to be sensitive and innovative in meeting the critical domains of: educational excellence in core curriculum and the arts and sciences, in addressing students’ emotional and mental well-being and meeting their safety, inclusion and food security needs.
Moreover, he participates enthusiastically in community programs that complement CPS goals and encourages community feedback.
We make these observations from our vantage point as lifelong educators, parents and grandparents and from personal experiences of sharing views with him.
Now, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, we need his many leadership skills and heart for the needs of our children more than ever. And there he has put himself, tirelessly at the center of the COVID-19 challenge before us.
Dr. Brady Deaton is MU Chancellor Emeritus. Dr. Anne Deaton is co-founder of Children’s Grove. They live in Columbia.