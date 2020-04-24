Re: The article headlined "Dimetrious Woods granted clemency" from April 22

This article brought instant tears of joy to me. Having lost touch with Mr. Woods after his sentencing and moving to a new occupation myself, I wasn't aware of this situation at all.

I can only make everyone aware that Mr. Woods is one of the finest men and loving fathers I've ever known. I'd trust my children and my business to him and I can't wait to become reacquainted with him.

Our lawmakers need to reconsider all of the current drug laws and sentencing guidelines and get many fine people out of these human warehouses and let them raise their children — instead of oftentimes forcing them into single parent poverty and hardship. Thank you, governor.

James Stewart is a Columbia resident and former employer and friend of Dimetrious Woods. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

