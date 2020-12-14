It’s really twisted to read the lead in a story that focuses on a white actor who has been portraying Thomas Jefferson for more than three decades in the current political moment. The lack of creativity and inability to read the meta-narrative of anti-Blackness amid the frequent interruptions of Black death is a stunning act of tone-deafness.
How is it that in 2020, journalists are still centering a historical narrative about Thomas Jefferson, alongside his extortion and exploitation of Black bodies for profit portrayed predominantly through the lens of white men — and an actor no less? What the hell? Why not interview historians such as Annette Gordon Reed, Nell Painter, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., or prominent Black academic researchers to compliment Professor Graves instead of two white men?
How about a close read of Princeton University, where, in 2015, its students demanded change, supporting the brilliant campus activism of Concerned Student 1950? At Princeton, they agreed not to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from the buildings but, instead “complicate the story of Wilson and acknowledge his racism,” explains Eddie Glaude Jr. in his new book “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.”
What does it look like to both complicate and problematize the narrative of Thomas Jefferson? What does it mean for an institution like MU, with a long history of racism to challenge the claim that Jefferson’s contributions to creating a racist nation far outweigh his serial rape of Sally Hemmings? How do we make sense of rape and profiting from slavery as subordinate — or as a lesser evil — to the foundational tenets of a propertied, white, male-only freedom framework called the U.S. Constitution?
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp is a Columbia resident.