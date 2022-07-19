Boone County needs Bob Nolte as our next recorder of deeds. Bob is meticulous, reliable, and a genuinely good person — all qualities we need in our county officials.
I trust him for many reasons, but in this three-way primary election, he's the ONLY candidate who has consistently put in the work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in Boone County since he made Columbia his home more than 10 years ago.
Bob is exceptionally trustworthy and conscientious. He has the skills and temperament we need to responsibly manage an important office.
His relationship-building experience will go a long way with the commission to ensure that the Recorder’s Office gets the budget it needs to move the office forward into the 21st century.
Please join me and vote BOB on Aug. 2.
Jessica Caldera is a Columbia attorney and former Boone County employee.