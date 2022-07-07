When people suffer afar, we feel it here at home.
Today, approximately 736 million people live in extreme poverty, while over 2 billion lack safe, nutritious, sufficient food.
How can we, the richest country in the world, stand idly by while so many find themselves in such circumstances. We hold a moral obligation to prevent such suffering. Without adequate support, countless lives will be lost.
Contrary to popular belief, these horrendous material conditions affect more than just the individuals subjected to them. Such abject poverty presents numerous problems for us here in America.
Instability and suffering tends to promote the growth of national security threats. Aid to these countries can alleviate this, creating strong ties and allegiances that will greatly benefit us in the future.
The time to act is now. We must take a stand against extreme poverty, regardless of how far away it may be.
I urge you to contact Sen. Hawley and Sen. Blunt in order to express your support for the fight against suffering.
By simply telling our senators to support the International Affairs Budget, you make it known that the people of Missouri wish to do more to help the most vulnerable.
Ethan Presley of Columbia is a Borgen Project Ambassador.