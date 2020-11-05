Dogs are man’s best friend. Yet, for decades, families across the state of Missouri have been banned from having pit bulls and other breeds, even if they have a sweet, gentle disposition. In fact, over 50 cities in Missouri have breed bans in place today.
Breed bans punish overburdened shelters, responsible pet owners and loving dogs in a misguided attempt to make our community safer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Veterinary Medical Association both reject the effectiveness of breed specific legislation and oppose this method as likely to divert attention away from actually effective strategies of protecting the public, such as dangerous dog laws that monitor specific individuals and their dogs rather than an entire breed without justification.
Luckily, our Missouri legislators will be considering a bill in the 2021 legislative session that would repeal existing breed bans and ensure that no future bans can be put in place. Once the Missouri bill to repeal breed bans is introduced, your legislator will need to hear from you.
Almost 70% of Missourians believe the government should not have the authority to ban the ownership of specific breeds of dogs, according to ASPCA research. Breed bans are cruel and ineffective. January 2021 kicks off our chance to keep dogs short-listed for euthanasia out of the shelter and instead welcomed into loving homes. Let’s make sure we speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
Lila Mach is a Columbia resident.