We have had the pleasure of knowing Teresa Maledy for the past 15 years. During this time, we, among others, have admired how she has continually demonstrated a deep sense of patronage, pride and civic duty for her beloved home town of Columbia. Through her involvement and leadership in numerous endeavors and organizations ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to the local Food Bank, Teresa has been "actively engaged" in the Columbia community. As a member of the Columbia Public School Board, Teresa would remain "actively engaged" to ensure that ALL children have the educational opportunities they need and deserve. At a time when she could easily "rest on her laurels," Teresa has chosen to work on behalf of our children and her community. We hope you will support her candidacy for the Columbia Public School Board.

Handy and Barbara Williamson are residents of Columbia. 

