I would like to share with you why I feel that Teresa Maledy would be the perfect candidate for the Columbia School Board. Teresa was raised here in Columbia and received her primary education in the Columbia Public School System. Today Teresa and her husband Scott have their three children attending our public schools. This gives her a sincere interest in not only the education opportunities for their children, but for all children in our community.
Commerce Bank has been very fortunate to have Teresa engaged in their business for over 30 years. Her expertise in leadership, employee development and strategic planning have been instrumental in the success of the organization. Teresa is very well known in the community for her support of numerous organizations such as Central Missouri Food Bank, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Stephens College and United Way.
Teresa is a responsible, dedicated and motivated individual who would work diligently to hear and understand the voices of our community to develop a better educational experience for all the children enrolled in CPS. With her leadership and ambition, I'm certain she is the best candidate for the Columbia Board of Education.
David T. Whelan is a resident of Columbia.