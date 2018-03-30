We support Teresa Maledy for School Board. She is a perfect candidate. She is approachable, a good listener, thoughtful and cares about our children and schools. She and her children attended Columbia Public Schools. She was the first female regional president of Commerce Bank. Teresa volunteered extensively in the community, including the food bank and United Way, and in education, including the boards of Alliance for Childhood Education, Coordinating Board for Early Childhood Education and Stephens College and is a founding member of the Cradle to Career Alliance.
Darwin and Axie Hindman are residents of Columbia. Darwin Hindman is the former mayor of Columbia.