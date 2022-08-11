I applaud the DOJ for recovering documents from Mar-a-lago. It makes no sense that Republicans are defending the ex-president, who stole documents from the nation (perhaps to monetize them at a future date, but who knows his motivations?).
If ever there was a reason to shout “Stop the Steal,” it is now when documents were stolen from the American people.
Norma Tharp is a retired grandmother in Columbia.
