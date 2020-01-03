Why is there so much plastic litter everywhere? How are we ensuring that this steady stream of plastic bottles, bags and single-use plastic packaging never reaches the Missouri River?
Did you know that in 2010 the world produced over 250 million tons of plastic? This figure grew by 2019 to well over 380 million tons, according to plasticisers.org! An estimated 8 million tons of plastic slip into our oceans every year.
Sobering statistics about plastic harm:
• One-hundred thousand marine mammals and turtles and one million sea birds are killed by marine plastic pollution annually, according to Surfers Against Sewage.
• At the global level, best estimates suggest that approximately 80% of ocean plastics come from land-based sources and the remaining 20% from marine sources, according to the website Our World in Data.
• Tips for reducing plastic use can be found at the website One World One Ocean.
All the plastic litter in our neighborhoods drains to the Missouri River and negatively impacts this precious resource.
We can volunteer to pick up the litter, but we also need to reduce excessive plastic consumption. As consumers, some of us have the power to make different choices about what we buy.
We also have the power to advocate for change. We need to spread awareness about the problem, to curb the plastic tide; reduce the tonnage by reducing our plastic use, recycling no matter what, reusing everything possible and donating items to thrift shops.
The amount of plastic litter in our streets is alarming, especially knowing that eventually it will be in the ocean.