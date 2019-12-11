All the reports about your and my president in 95% (just a guess) of newsprint and 85% (another guess) on radio and TV are negative.
Why won’t you and others print the positives, such as the economy, employment of all races, gender, etc., that he is doing in spite of the obstacles the Democrats are throwing at him?
Conservatives like myself can see that from Day One, after he was inaugurated as the 45th president, the Left with the help of the mass media have wanted to remove him.
After almost three years of investigations, if one won’t stick to the wall, try another, and another and another.
Frank Burkett lives in Ashland.