The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Missouri’s subsequent all-out abortion ban, is not just a blow to women’s rights, bodily autonomy and patient-doctor confidentiality. It is a blow to women’s psyche entirely.
As of today, the mere “idea” of life has more rights than I do as a living, breathing 31-year-old woman.
The basis for these abortion bans is that life begins at conception — a notion rooted in the belief that from the moment sperm meets egg, a full-fledged human is created.
However much you want to believe that is true, it simply is not — and it is a terrible and damaging weapon used to control women through fear, shame and guilt over something they themselves cannot control.
In June 2021, my body spontaneously aborted (yes, that is the medical term for miscarriage) the 11-week-old fetus implanted in my uterus. As much as it felt like a life to me and as much as I grieved the loss of a child I never knew, I know it was not medically viable.
And you know how I knew that? Because I was left actively bleeding in an ER waiting room for 12 hours. No one rushed to save the baby.
There were no gurneys flying down the hall to take me to an emergency procedure. I was not given a life-saving injection or medication. I could not even be admitted to the women’s and children’s wing because my pregnancy was not far enough along.
I sat on a cold plastic chair in blood-soaked shorts and miscarried for 12 straight hours in a fluorescent room with twilight-hour TV infomercials on a loop and strangers giving sideways glances at my uncontrollable sobbing.
In what seemed like never-ending, painstakingly lonely trips to the women’s room, I felt the 11 weeks’ worth of tissue that had been growing inside me leave my body, only to be flushed down a public toilet.
I share all this to illustrate this point: How in the world are we to deny a woman the right to decide what to do with her own body under the guise of protecting the lives of unborn children?
I wanted my baby so badly, but there was nothing anyone could do for me. How are women supposed to rationalize that in theory there is life they are legally required to protect, yet in reality there is no life to save?
The immense amount of confusion, blame and trauma placed on women by this high-stakes riddle will create far more harm than any safe abortion ever could.
