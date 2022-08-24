I am an MU student, alumni and custodian. I first enrolled at MU in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in history.
I returned to MU about a year and a half ago to pursue another degree in education. To do this without taking on more debt, I work as a full-time custodian for a reduction in tuition.
It is benefits like these that are the reason I am working for Campus Facilities. I don’t make the money that I would as a custodian for Columbia Public Schools.
In fact, I passed on multiple other jobs that were better paying to take this position.
I won’t get a pension like the people who came before me because the UM System took that away from all new hires. I won’t get to retire with good health insurance because the UM System took that away.
Now, the university wants to take away one of the last good parts of working here — vacation, sick and personal leave.
The UM System is pretending that this new paid-time off restructuring is an added benefit that will assist in “recruitment and retention” of employees.
But their “feedback session” Zoom meetings had the chat function turned off — if it’s such a good program, why are they so afraid of uncensored feedback?
If this is supposed to entice new hires, why is everyone universally opposed to it?
If this is an added benefit, why do we end up with 10 fewer days off, and why is a guiding principle of this program (in their words) to “realize cost savings?”
I don’t mind my work, and I am happy where I work, but I don’t know how long our universities will continue to function if we continue to punish workers rather than rewarding them with increased wages and benefits.
My coworkers and I are asking that the Board of Curators vote to reject the University’s PTO proposal at the September meeting.
We should focus on raising wages and benefits — not cutting them.
Luke Fennewald is a student, alumni and custodian at MU.
