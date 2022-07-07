The concept of “rights” is in the forefront of conversation.
Unfortunately, the focus of that conversation is very narrow. For example, we must protect the rights of individuals to purchase and own firearms.
However, what thought is being given to the right of protection for those whose lives were ended by the person whose right it was to purchase the firearm?
The argument is given that guns don’t kill people, people do. Yes — that is the problem.
The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade is part of the “rights v. rights” discussion. Proclaiming that the unborn child alone has the “right” to life rules that the woman carrying the unborn child no longer has a “right” to decide. How can we in good conscience demand that a woman carry and birth a child without consideration of psychological or medical harm?
People come to the table with deeply held beliefs; however, imposing one’s beliefs on society is not the answer.
When a sitting policy maker announces his intentions to remove rights from people in society, something is wrong. Such an attitude negates the intention of having a constitution and a bill of rights in general.
Why can’t we find solutions that are not a punishment? I may not agree with your beliefs, but I defend your right to hold them.
I just ask for a system that protects me from being legally or physically harmed because of them. This must be basic to decision making.
Diana L. Revelle of Columbia is “a retired educator by profession, a Christian by faith, and a citizen concerned about the direction of our country’s policy-making path.”