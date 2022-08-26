There was a time when I made a point of tuning into conservative media to get their views on policy to “promote the general welfare” and guide this nation into the future.
There was never much discussion about policy, other than making the rich richer and opposing all Democratic legislation that would benefit a huge majority of people in this country.
Over the last several years the rhetoric has risen, and truth has been put on the back burner, due to the unfounded, unproven and un-credible assertion that the last election was stolen.
Right-wing media has become an Oracle of Outrage, an Avatar of Apoplexy, dishing up heaping helpings of indignation seasoned with misdirection, obfuscation, demonization and prevarication, with side dishes of fear and loathing.
It is followed by a dessert cart piled high with any conspiracy theory you care to sink your teeth into.
These people are paid handsomely to confuse, deflect and gin up resentment and deep-rooted antagonism toward their fellow citizens.
The only thing that gives them pause is being sued for $1 billion. What is really disheartening, however, is the number of elected officials, some leading members of their party, who jumped out of their shoes excoriating the FBI and DOJ for executing a search warrant to retrieve classified documents from a former president in his latest attack on our democracy.
The only questions they didn’t ask were: Why did he take them and why didn’t he return them when he was subpoenaed?.
This charade of being the “Party of Law and Order” has been completely stripped away, starting with turning their backs on the Capitol police and now screaming to defund the most professional law enforcement agency in the world.
Are they just appealing to their base? I’m not so sure.
Their base, GOP 2.0, has threatened and harassed election workers; threatened election officials and their families; and threatened members of their own party deemed not sufficiently loyal because they don’t subscribe to the Big Lie. They are now threatening to bring the images coming out of Ukraine to the streets of the United States.
Do they believe that civil wars happen under a bubble? There are a lot of countries who would love to fan the flames of this conflict and grab as many pieces of the pie as they can. Is this the road to making America great again?
This country is under the influence of a moral and ethical black hole that sucks out the honor and integrity of those who orbit too close and are left lying in the bus lanes.
I find it ironic that a news organization casts doubt and vilifies other organizations and people whose sole function is to gather facts in the pursuit of truth. Meanwhile, guests spout unverified, unquestioned diatribes to promote fear, confusion, and I hate to say it, hate.
Robert Miller lives in Hartsburg.
