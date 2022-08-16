Every week I take a news blackout for my emotional survival.
I do not read anything that focuses on politics, economics, social issues, international conflicts, etc. I stop watching, reading, and listening to the news.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Every week I take a news blackout for my emotional survival.
I do not read anything that focuses on politics, economics, social issues, international conflicts, etc. I stop watching, reading, and listening to the news.
These blackouts help me avoid being overwhelmed by the multitude of problems shouting about catastrophe and crying for solutions.
The quiet of the blackout gives me a chance to calm down, to enter the eye of these gathered storms and figure out what is most important, what is most needed.
As a hospital chaplain in major hospitals, I did my best to enter that “eye” every day.
Emergency medical care practices this in the form of triage: Who can be saved given available resources; and for whom will medical care be most effective?
Ethics practices are much the same: Following what course, making what choice will have the most positive effect given our purpose/values?
Looking out from within the “eye,” I do not feel that all problems have to be solved at the same time.
Which ones or which one most needs fixing now? Solving which ones or one will have the most positive effect now and in the future?
Seeing the mass of problems from this vantage point and with these questions, I answer climate change.
The changing climate affects everyone and all life of this planet. Countries may suffer and fall; races and cultures may be persecuted; the standard of living may decrease; new diseases may bring havoc; and on and on and on.
We may solve some of these by 2030, 2050 or 2080 and eliminate the suffering they cause by dedicating our greatest efforts. But our effort, resources and window of time are limited.
Climate change by 2050 will cause suffering for all life for hundreds of thousands of years to come.
Time to choose. One at a time, please.
Mark Oldstrom is a retired hospital chaplain and mental health counselor.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.