The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that we often take our complex supply chain for granted.
Uncertainty for businesses and families combined with images of crowded grocery stores have created an air of anxiety about our nation’s ability to get raw materials, food and other supplies from the factory to your home. Yet the supply chain remains strong.
While not on the medical front lines, our supply chain workers are on their own front line every day to keep our economy moving.
At the heart of this effort is the multimodal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that move 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries, hauling over 409 million tons of goods throughout Missouri every year. Missouri’s 19 railroads are working hard to keep supplies moving. Our trains are moving goods to keep store shelves stocked with food, move the chemicals required for medicines, haul energy products to support electricity demands and so much more.
Like other businesses, the freight rail network is appropriately deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government. Thousands of railroad employees and contractors, including over 7,000 Missouri freight rail employees, are working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.
Please join me in recognizing the railroad men and women, along with all transportation employees, who work on the supply chain front lines to keep our nation and the economy moving during this crisis.
Brett Sebastian is the Missouri State Director of GoRail.