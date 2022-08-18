In years past, the Columbia Citizen Police Review Board has sent two members to the National Association of Civilian Oversight conference, which takes place every September.
Earlier this year, December Harmon, a member of the CPRB, expressed interest in attending the September 2022 conference.
At that time, city staff led her to understand that the city did not have the funding for her to attend the conference this year. The only paid option offered by city staff was for board members to attend the conference virtually.
December then independently pursued, and was granted, a conference scholarship to attend the conference and subsequently advised the board of the scholarship at the June meeting.
At the most recent, exceedingly disorganized and uncontrolled Citizens Police Review Board meeting on Aug. 10, the board’s liaison suddenly did an about-face and determined it had enough money to send not just two but four members to the conference after all.
It then chose three additional members to attend — some of whom have ignored, dismissed, or used against her, the hard work Ms. Harmon has done to improve the board.
Understandably, Ms. Harmon has now decided not to attend the conference with people who have not collaborated in good faith with her and/or actively mistreated her.
In solidarity with Ms. Harmon, the third member, Laura Gutierrez-Perez, decided she could not attend either. We now understand that the board chairperson did not attend City Council this week to request the conference funding for any members to attend.
These developments should come as no surprise to anyone who has had even a passing interest in the work of the Citizens Police Review Board. Over the months that Ms. Harmon has researched and presented ways for the board to improve its service to the citizens of Columbia, she has been singled out and isolated by members of the board, the Columbia Police Officers Association, the police chief, Geoff Jones, and the City Council majority.
It would be a grave disservice to the Columbia community for no one on the board to attend the conference this year. Not only does Ms. Harmon deserve sincere apologies from all of the groups above, but she and Ms. Gutierrez-Perez should be sent alone to the conference in order to gather information that will guide and educate the board in its next re-organizational steps.
The conclusion that Race Matters, Friends has drawn is that the mayor, council and city manager have chosen to maintain an uncritical stance to SB 26 through silence. We read this as an affirmation that the police in Missouri are exempt from the rule of law and that democracy is only for some citizens.
Further, the council has offered no answers or interest in how to “fix” the impact of the unanimous vote last November to disempower the board.
Like the Columbia Police Officers Association and Chief Geoff Jones, our council has instead sided with “shoot the messenger.”
Ms. Harmon is simply saying we should look at options that allow the the Citizens Police Review Board to continue under the city’s enabling ordinance.
Race Matters, Friends
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president
Tara Warne-Griggs, executive secretary
Kendra Thornton-Jackson, treasurer
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.