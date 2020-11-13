I feel that I must show my displeasure to the mass media and the Republicans in name only, ‘Never Trumpers.’
To the Never Trumpers, you never were Republican, or you wouldn’t let Donald Trump down like you have done. Joe Biden promised he would be president for all Americans. Sorry Joe, but Trump has already done that.
Some of the so-called Americans, are like the Never Trumpers, American in name only. The Americans in name only that I am talking about are the ones of the left who caused mayhem so as to create distractions for our president’s campaign.
Their unleashed violence just happened to be created in Democratic-run states and cities. Then, they blamed President Trump, and the mass media on cue ran with it.
The Democratic presidents of the past were always going to help the African Americans, Latinos and other minorities to better themselves. They tried to do it with handouts, but Trump showed them how to do it with jobs.
I have another question for the liberals. Isn’t it strange that the rioting, burning, destruction of property, looting, etc., of the left’s movements of BLM and Antifa have almost ceased?
Now for the mass media and the press. It is a crying shame that the Democratic Party has a propaganda machine without a minister. A guy with a mustache, back in the 1930s, had to hire a minister of propaganda. As for as I know, the Democratic Party doesn’t pay for the propaganda that they derive from the press and other media outlets — it’s free. But the press and the news outlets of the biased media have disenfranchised almost half the citizens of the United States, the Conservatives and Libertarians.
We love our country as does Trump. The Democratic leaders have so much dislike for our country that they used the coronavirus pandemic and riotous mobs as their agenda to win the White House and keep the majority in the House.
I sincerely congratulate and wish Biden along with his administration good luck because, as the leader of a great country, the burden is on Joe’s shoulders now, as it was on Trump’s.
My thoughts were that Trump carried the burden almost alone, and did it very well. History will be the judge.
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.