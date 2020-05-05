Born in the first years of the Boomer generation, I have witnessed a number of presidents and cannot remember one who abdicated responsibility as Trump has while thousands of Americans died each day.

Calling himself a "wartime president," Trump has explicitly refused to use his federal powers to compel manufacture of, for example, personal protective equipment (PPE) desperately needed by health care workers and first responders for their safety while they tend to sick and dying.

The inevitable result of Trump's abdication of responsibility created a seller's market, driving up the price of formerly inexpensive masks and gowns to stratospheric levels as states bid against both one another and the federal government. Bottom line, taxpayers will pay far more than they otherwise would have for life-preserving essentials, only because Trump refused to take responsibility — in essence, refused to do his job.

No other president in recent history has failed to take responsibility for Americans' lives, health and economic welfare as Trump has. George W. Bush's Katrina failure was epic. But, tragic as it was, Katrina was a more localized failure that did not involve anywhere near the continuing fatalities and economic loss as COVID-19.

In my view, there is no rational way a voter could choose a president who has so clearly and dismally failed — at such great cost of American lives and taxpayer funds — to do his job as Trump has.

Arthur Hoffman is a retired executive speech writer and Journalism School alum.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

