President Trump and Attorney General (Bill) Barr intervening in Roger Stone’s trial and sentencing is a violation of their duties. As members of their party, I strongly urge Sen. (Roy) Blunt, Rep. (Vicky) Hartzler and Sen. (Josh) Hawley to speak out loudly about this unconstitutional interference and uphold the rule of law. The courts act independently of the president, as set forth by the principles of coequal branches of government, and the DOJ also needs to operate independently of the president. The DOJ does not exist to protect President Trump’s allies and prosecute his enemies.
I hope that my representatives can prove to me that Republicans will uphold the law. I fear the opposite is the case, where Republicans only respect the rule of law when it applies to Democrats. It’s disgusting behavior and needs to end immediately.
Weber Stibolt is a Columbia resident.