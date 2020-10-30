Did you ever have a boss that you disliked intensely? I have.
President Donald J. Trump antagonizes many of you, especially those on the left. The president tweets and in those messages he sometimes sounds dumb and antagonistic.
Don't you understand? Those messages are the only way he gets acknowledged by the press or other media. For prevention of the virus, he tweets that you should inject bleach into your veins, and on cue the press and the media run with it. He silently laughs his buns off, but as you see, he did get noticed.
Our president brokers a peace deal among five Mideast nations, but where is the press and the biased media? Only a few of the conservative media outlets gave Trump kudos for something that six previous presidents failed at. Nothing was in the Columbia papers. Down in Jefferson City, their paper had no problem posting Trump's triumph, which is actually news.
Seems our president had four nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, hmm where is that?
Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.