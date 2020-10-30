Did you ever have a boss that you disliked intensely? I have.

President Donald J. Trump antagonizes many of you, especially those on the left. The president tweets and in those messages he sometimes sounds dumb and antagonistic.

Don't you understand? Those messages are the only way he gets acknowledged by the press or other media. For prevention of the virus, he tweets that you should inject bleach into your veins, and on cue the press and the media run with it. He silently laughs his buns off, but as you see, he did get noticed.

Our president brokers a peace deal among five Mideast nations, but where is the press and the biased media? Only a few of the conservative media outlets gave Trump kudos for something that six previous presidents failed at. Nothing was in the Columbia papers. Down in Jefferson City, their paper had no problem posting Trump's triumph, which is actually news.

Seems our president had four nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, hmm where is that?

Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you