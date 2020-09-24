This was submitted as a letter to Sens. Blunt and Hawley:
I am writing you with great alarm. President Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power. He said that we need to “get rid of the ballots” and “there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation.”
Furthermore, he has openly said that he needs his Supreme Court nominee to be seated so that she can vote on the election results. In so doing, he destabilized our nation at best and is fomenting civil war and setting himself up as dictator at worst.
No president in the history of our nation has made such an unpatriotic statement: a statement that threatens our democracy, violating the spirit of our Constitution, if not its letter. Our democracy is sacrosanct, the model for the ideals and aspirations of peoples the world over.
Tonight, every American has to ask: What will I do for my country? This is not a matter of Republican and Democratic. It’s a matter of whether America lives or dies.
I hold that on our common ground lies the common good. Though we differ in policy, I believe you are good and patriotic men. Please stand up against Donald Trump, who does not represent what is best about the Republican Party. Even if he did, Sens. Blunt and Hawley, he has broken his oath of office by refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power, telling lies about mail-in ballots — which he himself uses to vote — saying to “get rid of the ballots” and his saying unequivocally that there will be “a continuation of power.”
You, too, took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Please denounce Trump. Please don’t vote in favor of his Supreme Court nominee, who will hand him the election regardless of the will of the people. Please take your cue from Cindy McCain and many other dedicated Republicans who put their country first before party.
Tonight, I ask you: What will you do for our country? Will you act to make sure our nation does not die? Will you make sure that America lives?
Aliki Barnstone, Ph.D., is a Columbia resident and was Poet Laureate of Missouri from 2016 to 2019.