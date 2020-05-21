Missouri legislators may be done (“Shortened by COVID-19, legislative session leaves key issues unresolved,” May 15) for the year, but our federal Congress still has plenty to do, especially since the recent coronavirus relief bill from the House of Representatives included no international aid. This is a global pandemic requiring a global response. It’s up to the Senate now to ensure our country joins the shared global fight.

Congress should include support for lower-income countries to deal with the immediate crisis and strengthen long-term health care systems. Our country already supports international organizations like the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well USAID’s global health programs. We’ll need their reliable, far-reaching systems to save lives and distribute an eventual vaccine.

We should build on these efforts with an emergency international relief package of at least $12 billion. I urge Senators Blunt and Hawley to help make it happen.

Cynthia Changyit Levin is a resident of Town and Country, Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

