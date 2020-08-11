President Mun Choi,

If it’s good enough for our SEC athletes, it’s good enough for our workers.

MU is not living up to its rhetoric. University leaders say they want to have the safest and healthiest environment for students and employees; however, there has been no effort to have point of contact testing for employees or students up to this point.

The definitive way to come up with a baseline of healthy employees on a regular basis is to have weekly point of contact testing. Without having this in place, all other so-called safeguards are seriously compromised.

Not having point of contact testing for your employees allows infected employees who are asymptomatic to unknowingly spread the virus.

I would encourage the university system to implement a point of contact testing system for all employees immediately.

It is unconscionable that a university would allow its employees to expose themselves to a deadly virus without taking every precaution possible to offset the risk of infection. This is the least the university should be implementing.

Furthermore, we all have human value.

Requiring weekly tests and hazard pay now for frontline employees working in environments that do not enforce mandatory mask protocols is the right policy to enact.

Kevin Perkins is a concerned citizen and Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

