This letter was submitted before UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi met with students calling for the removal of the Thomas Jefferson statue. University officials have said the statue will not be removed.

Were it not for Thomas Jefferson’s visionary Louisiana Purchase, today's students might not be attending the United States’ first public university west of the Mississippi. Were it not for Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence, today's students might not have been born with their rights to life, liberty and the freedom to express their desire to remove Jefferson's statue from campus.

To see history, solely and literally in black and white, is myopic. To view Jefferson simply as a slave owner is to ignore his legacy as author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom; United States president, vice president and secretary of state; as well as a man who held conflicted views on slavery.

Like most historical figures and regular people, my life since I was a student in Columbia holds retrospective realizations that I could have been better. Likewise, my views on race have evolved, dramatically in the past few weeks, since I was growing up in the same school district from which Michael Brown eventually graduated. Learning should be a lifelong pursuit.

Mizzou was a home to me, my husband, two sons and a brother. Coincidentally, my two daughters hold three degrees from the University of Virginia, which was founded by Thomas Jefferson. So, in the spirit of the proud traditions of these universities and of a holistic view of history, I hope the University of Missouri keeps Thomas Jefferson's original grave marker and statue, perhaps with a qualifying comment, on Francis Quadrangle.

Mary Beth Miles is an advertising copywriter who graduated from MU. She now lives in Texas.

