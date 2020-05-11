What if you alone could save one life in this time of too many deaths? Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has that opportunity but is showing total lack of willingness to claim that authority.
On May 19, Missouri is scheduled to be the only state continuing executions during the pandemic.
And unless Gov. Parson stops it, we will execute a man, Walter Barton, who may not be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The governor has even refused to meet (virtually) with state religious leaders to pray about and discuss this.
Minimally, a reprieve by the governor would give defense attorneys more time to present new evidence they believe will lead to clemency.
If you want to help save one life, please call the governor’s office and ask for that reprieve.
The Rev. Jane Fisler Hoffman is a member of the MO Clergy and Laity Alliance for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.