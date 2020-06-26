I am not too happy about going to the grocery store, especially with shoppers not having masks and not practicing social distancing.
We are getting too relaxed in this community, and our COVID-19 numbers are going up. I would like for everybody to please pay attention to the numbers and use common sense.
Elaine Allen is a concerned Boone County resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.