Is vaccine supply and distribution in Missouri following a political agenda? When state legislators get their first round because “there was extra,” and they are a tier below many of us who have registered but are hearing nothing, the question begs an answer.
The bio of our governor, accessible through his state contact website, ends with this quote: “Governor Parson has a passion for sports, agriculture, Christ, and people.” If we, the people, rank last on his scorecard, then what is on the governor’s daily agenda that has resulted in Missouri ranking 50th in securing and distributing vaccine to all Missourians?
Is it a red card, a personal foul, a technical or some other game-ending penalty that has taken him off the Missouri team?
Margaret Bucher is a resident of Creve Coeur, Missouri.