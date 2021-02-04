Is vaccine supply and distribution in Missouri following a political agenda? When state legislators get their first round because “there was extra,” and they are a tier below many of us who have registered but are hearing nothing, the question begs an answer.

The bio of our governor, accessible through his state contact website, ends with this quote: “Governor Parson has a passion for sports, agriculture, Christ, and people.” If we, the people, rank last on his scorecard, then what is on the governor’s daily agenda that has resulted in Missouri ranking 50th in securing and distributing vaccine to all Missourians?

Is it a red card, a personal foul, a technical or some other game-ending penalty that has taken him off the Missouri team?

Margaret Bucher is a resident of Creve Coeur, Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

