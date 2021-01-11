Central Missourians: Remember, in addition to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Vicky Hartzler enabled the unlawful sedition that occurred in Washington on Jan. 6.
Even after the riot, she VOTED with Trump and AGAINST approving the fair and honest election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Ken Schneeberger is a longtime resident of Columbia.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.