On Aug. 4, Missourians will vote on Amendment 2 to expand Medicaid in Missouri.
This proposal is backed by Republicans and Democrats because it makes fiscal sense and would provide much needed relief for over 200,000 working people who struggle to afford health care.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce supports this amendment, as does Missouri Catholic Bishops.
Many Missourians are in a health insurance coverage gap — they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to get health insurance through Healthcare.gov, and they don’t get insurance from their employers.
Supporting this amendment seems like the least I can do for the essential workers who risk COVID-19 to check out my groceries at the store, or suffer through the heat to care for my yard.
Many of Missouri’s veterans would also be helped by this amendment.
Another plus — expanding Medicaid in Missouri could save thousands of lives by enabling working women to get preventative care to detect breast and cervical cancers early.
On Aug. 4, remember to vote for this amendment to bring our money back to Missouri.
There are few truly great opportunities out there, but as 36 other states have proven — this is one of them.
James Lovell, of Ballwin, Missouri, is a project manager and human rights activist.