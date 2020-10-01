In November 2018, 1.4 million Missourians voted for Amendment 1. Clean Missouri made several constructive changes. But, from my perspective, its best feature was ending gerrymandering by establishing a non-partisan process for selecting a state demographer to set fair and balanced districts.
Unfortunately, while Missourians grapple with COVID-19, our legislators have been conspiring to undo Clean Missouri and once again let lawmakers twist districts to their advantage behind closed doors. Fortunately, voters have the final say. The legislators’ proposal will appear on the ballot in November as Amendment 3, and requires voter approval to become law.
While Amendment 3 offers enticements in the form of small reductions to gift rules and campaign contributions, its aim is clear. It seeks to aggressively dismantle the gerrymandering provisions of Clean Missouri.
My opposition to gerrymandering is not motivated by political affiliation. No party has a gerrymandering monopoly. Missouri Republicans used gerrymandering to gain advantage in the 2018 Missouri House elections. Maryland Democrats used gerrymandering to gain advantage in the 2016 U.S. House elections. Gerrymandering should not be opposed on partisan grounds; it should be opposed because it is wrong. It uses race, ethnicity and other characteristics to marginalize voters. It rigs the system. Ultimately it contributes to widening the political divide.
By voting against Amendment 3 and upholding Clean Missouri, we will uphold a fair process for using census data to draw district maps. A “No” vote on Amendment 3 is a vote for a more equitable, and less partisan, Missouri.
Rick L. Smith is an industrial psychologist who retired five years ago from Ford Motor Co., and has lived in Columbia since 2015.