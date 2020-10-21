The most compelling reason to vote “No” on Amendment 3 is the fact that in 2018, Missouri voters approved Amendment 1, a lobbying and campaign finance reform and redistricting initiative, 62% to 38%.
Some current Missouri legislators apparently did not think this was enough to convince them that Missourians really did want clean and fair elections. In the 2020 Missouri legislative session some legislators voted against citizen wishes and put a much more convoluted and misrepresentative version of campaign finance reform on the ballot this November.
We need to show them that Missourians still want campaign finance reform and vote “No” on Amendment 3.
Therese Folsom is a Columbia resident.