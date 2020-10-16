If you voted "Yes" on Amendment 1 in 2018, you want to vote "No" on Amendment 3 in 2020.

Missouri residents approved Amendment 1, Clean Missouri, in 2018 by a ballot petition process with a vote of 72% in Boone County and 62% statewide.

Then, before all parts of the Amendment 1 of 2018 could be implemented, Missouri legislators proposed and placed Amendment 3 on the 2020 ballot to completely change the redistricting process. Here is a brief list of the significant changes in Amendment 3:

  • Amendment 3 reduces the transparency of drawing the redistricting maps required by the new census and constitution, and enhances the governor’s role in the process.
  • May disregard children and non-citizens in calculating district populations.
  • Changes the map drawing rules; non-partisan fairness is the least important factor.
  • Restricts the ways citizens can challenge poorly drawn maps, for example, citizens can only bring a lawsuit in Cole county.

Further, the ballot language was so poorly and confusingly written that twice the courts required the ballot language to be corrected.

Missouri voters should not be misled by Amendment 3 on the November ballot. Vote "No" on 3.

Sharon Schneeberger is a concerned citizen who lives in Columbia. 

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

