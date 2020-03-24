Gerrymandering hurts every Missourian. We voted against it in 2018 by passing Clean Missouri (on the ballot as Amendment 1) and we need to vote against it again by saying "no" to Amendment 2.

After each census, state House and Senate districts are drawn. They’re supposed to be drawn according to the principle of “one person, one vote.” But for decades, career politicians and shadowy lobbyists instead drew lines that protected incumbents. This made our politics more divisive. It also made it harder for the people to hold politicians accountable.

In 2018, we passed Clean Missouri with 62% of the vote. This package of good government reforms completely overhauled the way districts are drawn. Instead of letting politicians draw their own districts, voters chose to empower a nonpartisan demographer who would be guided by “one person, one vote,” not petty politics. This is fair.

In 2018, I worked hard to make sure voters were informed. I made calls to voters, wrote letters to local newspapers, and asked and answered a lot of questions. I enjoyed working and talking with citizens without regard for party lines. We voted for Clean Missouri because Missourians want fairness.

Now, politicians in Jefferson City are trying to overturn the will of the voters with Amendment 2 so they can gerrymander the state again after the 2020 Census. They say we didn’t know what we voted for. But I know we did; I worked hard to make sure of it. We have a fair system that’s been approved by the people. Let’s keep it. Vote No on Amendment 2.

Ruth Milledge is a Columbia resident.

