It is with great enthusiasm that I encourage a “Yes” vote on the June 2 Columbia Public Schools no-tax increase bond issue.

As a former educator and school board member, I recognize that all students and staff deserve the best learning environments. During my school board service, a concerted effort was made to reduce the staggering number of accumulated trailers from over 160 to approximately 20. This could not have been achieved without the community’s support alongside the conscientious work of the Columbia School Board and district administration.

Columbia Public Schools delivers on its promises, as evidenced by the completion of four new elementary schools, Battle High School, the Early Childhood Learning Center North and renovations or additions to six school buildings. John Warner Middle School will open in August 2020, two years ahead of the originally planned opening to accommodate surging middle school enrollments.

The continued growth Columbia is experiencing is a positive for the community we take great pride in. However, growth presents challenges, which require continued resources to manage.

The $20 million no-tax-increase bond would allow for renovations at Jefferson Middle School, expansion of an elementary school, high school activity field projects, safety and security projects, accessibility projects, roofs, other critical facility needs and technology infrastructure.

With your “Yes” vote, Columbia Public Schools will continue to provide adequate space, safety and infrastructure for our students and staff, now and in the future. Please join me in voting “Yes” on June 2.

Jan Mees is a former educator and Columbia resident. She served on the Columbia Board of Education for 12 years, beginning with her election in 2007.

