Successful schools are the foundation of a successful community. As a parent of three children currently attending Columbia Public Schools, and also as a member of the Board of Education, I see firsthand how hard teachers and school staff are working to provide all children with a good education. To continue to accomplish such great things, our school district needs the financial support that each one of us can provide through the no tax increase bond issue election on June 2.
Our school officials have carefully structured the bond issue to meet the needs of our students. The proposed $20 million bond issue does not require a tax increase and will be used to support the District’s long-range facilities plan which focuses on
- Growth,
- Safety and Security,
- Accessibility.
Because the State of Missouri does not fund major construction projects or infrastructure, local funding approval is required for these important initiatives. Please visit www.cpsk12.org/bond2020 for a more detailed description of the proposed bond projects.
Columbia Public Schools is a growing district. Student enrollment has increased by 1,502 over the past 10 years, making us the fifth largest district in Missouri. With our growth, CPS has never wavered in its dedication to prepare all students to be college-, career-, and life-ready. This takes talented educators, and also adequate facilities, to create an environment where learning just doesn’t happen — it thrives.
Thank you for your continued support of the Columbia Public Schools. Please vote Yes on June 2.
Teresa Maledy is a member the Columbia School Board.