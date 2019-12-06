As reported this week, the Missouri Coalition for the Environment has sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency again over water quality standards for Missouri lakes.
Contrary to claims by the coalition and its supporters, the science behind the standards is sound and robust.
Furthermore, the science is derived largely from data and studies reflecting actual conditions in Missouri.
This information is publicly available on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website.
The fact that the coalition did not get the standards they wanted does not change the validity of the science.
Leslie Holloway is senior director for regulatory affairs at Missouri Farm Bureau.