Scott Warren, a 30-something geographer from Arizona, might go to jail for providing water to people suffering from dehydration.
I know Scott Warren. I’ve never talked to him, but I have met many young people in Arizona who were involved in his organization, No More Deaths; Scott Warren reminds me of them.
In 2010, I traveled to Tucson to participate in a series of actions designed to protect the lives of the countless people who try to cross the Mexico-U.S. border without documentation.
There were about 80 people with whom I shared a goal — the reduction of fatalities or harm to people risking their lives for what they think might be a better future in the United States.
Today, even more people are trying to cross, many fleeing from persecution or lack of safety in their home countries.
The number of deaths as a result of the perilous border crossing in the last two decades is astounding. Many victims are children.
We don’t know the correct number, given the many who disappear in the Sonora-Arizona-California-Texas deserts. But we can safely assume that this number is higher than we can morally accept as global citizens.
Just one county in Arizona recorded some 3,000 migrant deaths since 2000 — this according to the medical examiner’s office of Pima County. The volunteers of No More Deaths have felt indignation in the face of this reality, and they have tried to remedy it by distributing water at strategic points along the Arizona-Mexico border.
Many of them are young — some were my students years ago. Rather than judging them as criminals as Scott Warren’s prosecutors do, we should look at them as manifestations of hope for our future.
Scott has already gone to court for facilitating an illegal act and for conspiracy. The trial that ended in June of this year resulted in a hung jury: Eight voted for acquittal and four for conviction.
The District Attorney's Office in Ajo, Arizona, decided to re-try the case, this time leaving out the charge of conspiracy. They offered a plea bargain, but Scott turned it down. He will to go to trial again in mid-November for “harboring illegal aliens.”
That summer of 2010, I was lucky. No More Deaths decided to send me to a place where I could be of use and the chances of hostile run-ins with the Border Patrol were minimal.
I spent about 10 days between Douglas, Arizona, and Agua Prieta (Sonora, Mexico) with a group called Frontera de Cristo dedicated to giving water, food and clothing to those who had just been apprehended and brought back across the line separating our two countries.
If my acts were illegal, if my many conversations with the migrants — people like you and me — were manifestations of heinous crimes, if giving bread to a hungry person counters U.S. law, then lock me up.
Michael Ugarte is an emeritus professor of Spanish at MU.