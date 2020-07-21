I didn’t see any reference to funding for a global coordinated effort to fight COVID-19 in the article, “No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue” (July 18, Columbia Missourian).

As the U.S. Senate struggles with the next COVID-19 relief package, senators should recall from past global health efforts that diseases like polio, tuberculosis, measles and HIV/AIDS don’t respect borders and don’t disappear on their own.

The U.S. has a responsibility to Americans and the rest of the world to engage in the worldwide coordination to end the pandemic threat. We should contribute $12 billion to $20 billion to global health programs like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in our next COVID-19 relief package to ensure we aren’t battling a multi-disease pandemic.

Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Vicky Hartzler should stand up for these actions. If not, coronavirus will continue to spread worldwide and Americans will remain in grave danger.

Cynthia Changyit Levin lives in Town and Country.

