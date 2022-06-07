My kids, 10 and 7, had many questions following the mass shooting in Uvalde. What they found hardest to understand was why it happened.
Each case has its specifics, but the constant in Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Sandy Hook is this: Weapons that kill many people quickly (like the AR-15s used in these shootings) are easy to get in the U.S.
All countries have unstable people with violent ideologies, but the U.S. stands far above other high-income countries in its rates of gun violence, and it is unique in its frequency of mass shootings.
As California’s experience shows, regulation of firearms does reduce rates of gun violence per capita.
In a country where guns outnumber people, we won’t get to zero gun deaths overnight. But every step we take in the right direction means that more people come home safe to their families.
That is why I was disturbed to hear that the Columbia Police Officers Association is continuing to raffle off an AR-15 despite public outcry.
The idea that police, and society in general, are safer when more people have these weapons has been disproved by multiple studies (see links in online version).
We can demand that our police do better to protect us. In Belton, a police union recently canceled its AR-15 raffle and returned the money to ticket-holders.
Let’s keep the pressure on the CPOA to do the same.
- Rose Metro lives in Columbia, and her daughter Mae helped her write this letter.