We were dismayed when we learned that Ian Thomas had been charged with a misdemeanor as a result of his discussions with a local developer, aimed at expanding affordable housing in Columbia. Mr. Thomas has long been concerned about this issue and has previously stated that "Columbia's affordable housing shortage is an enormous barrier to families getting out of poverty." Indeed that was an important reason why he ran for City Council in the first place.
We have known Mr. Thomas for a number of years; he is a person of great honest and integrity. We do not believe that Mr. Thomas deliberately broke the law, or intended to violate ethical standards in any way. Whatever errors he may have made, we are sure they were unintentional.
The Missourian carried an article recently about rumors calling for his resignation.* That would be a great loss to the Fourth Ward, the City Council and the citizens of Columbia, especially the poor, the disadvantaged and those with disabilities.
We have been deeply grateful to have Ian Thomas as our Fourth Ward representative on the City Council. Mr. Thomas merits the support of all of us who seek economic, social and political justice for all our citizens.
*Editor's note: The Missourian confirmed with Thomas that Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign from council.
Margaret Tyler and Winifred Scott live in Columbia.