We are engaged in a biological war against COVID-19, and many of our weapons are almost absurdly simple and require so little effort.
Yet, the anti-maskers. To them, I say, in paraphrase of Winston Churchill’s immortal words: Never in the field of human conflict have so many refused to do so little that would have mattered so much.
Allen Bluedorn lives in Columbia.
