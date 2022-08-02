The amount of water on earth is fixed, and it cannot be destroyed or remanufactured. It is an amazing fluid that can exist as a liquid, gas or ice.
No one is sure how the earth got water, but a theory is that giant water-filled asteroids deposited it on earth millions of years ago.
We have plenty of water, but the majority is in the oceans and is salted and unfit for drinking or irrigating plants. It is estimated that only 1% is useful for drinking and irrigation.
While we have techniques to desalt the ocean waters, it is at this time too expensive to carry out for the large amount of water that we would need. It may be the only solution to deal with this problem at great cost.
We are running out of unsalted water. The evidence is enormous from shrinking lakes like Lake Powell, straddling the border between Utah and Arizona, Lake Mead east of Las Vegas, and many many others all over the planet.
The Nile River, which supplies water for the population of Egypt and is important for irrigation and transportation, is disappearing. Australia, a county with a relatively small population, is also running short of water.
Not only does this lead to water deprivation for the human species, it also deceases the ability of water to generate electricity via dams.
So where is the water going?
We have 1.7 million active oil and gas wells that use the fracking process. This involves injecting fresh or ground water mixed with a few chemicals deep into areas where oil and gas has been trapped in porous rock.
It is estimated that 4 million gallons of water are injected into each well, which is about as much water as New York consumes every six minutes.
Some of this water is recovered, but apparently it is contaminated and not really fit for human consumption or irrigation. All the space where oil and gas is removed are then replaced with water trapped forever beneath the surface.
This likely represents only a small portion of sequestered water since we have been removing oil for hundreds of years and those spaces are now filled with water. It is said that nature abhors a vacuum, and so water fills these spaces
So, what are the long-term consequences of sucking oil out of the Earth?
The trapped water is not as good an insulator as oil, and more heat from the 5000C fireball in the center of the Earth can create and add to global warming.
So, it appears that the answer to this immediate crisis is to immediately stop taking oil from the Earth, especially with the fracking technique.
It has recently been discovered that there is some subterranean water on the barren planet mars. It looks like we are headed in that direction.
Eddie Adelstein is a pathologist and medical examiner.
