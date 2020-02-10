This letter was originally sent to Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt on Feb. 6.
I am distressed by your votes to forgo witness testimony (it was supposed to be a trial, wasn’t it?) and angered by your vote to acquit President Donald Trump. All I can do now is never vote for you again. Congratulations…
- On joining 51 other lickspittle “jurors” by willfully ignoring Trump’s outrageous conduct.
- On demoting Congress to the status of junior partner to our executive branch.
- On allowing future presidents to justify their conduct as serving the “national interest” simply because they want to be reelected.
- On putting party before country.
- On betraying America’s (and the Republican party’s) core values in the pursuit of power.
The Republican Party is no longer a true political party. It is a cabal led by a crook whose actions and antics are cheered on by kooks, exploited by cynics, and covered-up by cowards intent on saving their political skins.
Congratulations!
Charlie Walch lives in St. Charles.