This letter was originally sent to Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt on Feb. 6.

I am distressed by your votes to forgo witness testimony (it was supposed to be a trial, wasn’t it?) and angered by your vote to acquit President Donald Trump. All I can do now is never vote for you again. Congratulations…

  • On joining 51 other lickspittle “jurors” by willfully ignoring Trump’s outrageous conduct.
  • On demoting Congress to the status of junior partner to our executive branch.
  • On allowing future presidents to justify their conduct as serving the “national interest” simply because they want to be reelected.
  • On putting party before country.
  • On betraying America’s (and the Republican party’s) core values in the pursuit of power.

The Republican Party is no longer a true political party. It is a cabal led by a crook whose actions and antics are cheered on by kooks, exploited by cynics, and covered-up by cowards intent on saving their political skins.

Congratulations!

Charlie Walch lives in St. Charles.

