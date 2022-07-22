During my 40 years as a politically active Columbian, I had the privilege of getting to know Adrian Plank.
I have witnessed firsthand how hard Adrian works on his campaigns and how helpful he has been to other Democratic candidates.
I love how upbeat Adrian is about helping progressives take back our state and community.
I know Adrian will work for the benefit of all Boone Countians, both urban and rural, as well as all Missourians.
Adrian understands and supports sensible background checks for gun ownership and a woman’s right to autonomy over her body.
A strong advocate of the working class, Adrian understands the need to support our unions and union workers. Adrian will work hard in Jefferson City to give teachers in Missouri the right to collective bargaining and the ability to strike.
I believe that Adrian has the capacity to successfully reach across the aisle and find areas that both parties can agree on, like his plans for farming policies that will help diversify farming in Missouri and reduce predatory corporate farms in the state.
During a League of Women Voters Forum in July, candidates were asked how they think they could make a difference in a very Republican-dominated Missouri legislature.
Adrian’s response was that he grew up in a conservative family where most of his kin were Republicans, and he knows how to speak their language.
The newly drawn district gives the Democrats a chance to take back the 47th District. Please consider voting for Adrian Plank in the Aug. 2 primary.
Alyce Turner lives in Columbia and votes in the 47th District.
